Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.98

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 55882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $410,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 93,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

