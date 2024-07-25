Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,233.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

