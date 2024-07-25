Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $23.49. Veritex shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 35,900 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Veritex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 235,154 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,139,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.