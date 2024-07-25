Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 6.5%

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 1,755,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 34,644,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.13. The company has a market capitalization of £998,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

