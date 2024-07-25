Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 70,607 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 43,425 call options.

Vertiv stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

