Viasat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,060 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 153% compared to the average daily volume of 1,607 put options.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viasat by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Viasat has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.