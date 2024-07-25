Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of VIRC opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

