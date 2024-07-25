Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $319.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $321.00 to $319.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on V. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.77.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $254.10 on Wednesday. Visa has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.97 and its 200 day moving average is $274.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $464.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.