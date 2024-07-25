Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $319.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $322.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.77.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $254.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

