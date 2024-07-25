Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.77.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of V opened at $254.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $464.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.