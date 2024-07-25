Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $321.00 to $319.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Visa traded as low as $253.58 and last traded at $254.17. 4,013,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,836,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.79.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.77.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V
Insider Transactions at Visa
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Visa by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.