Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $321.00 to $319.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Visa traded as low as $253.58 and last traded at $254.17. 4,013,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,836,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.79.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.77.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Visa by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.