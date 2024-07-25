Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $300.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.77.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Stock Down 4.0 %

Visa stock opened at $254.10 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $464.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 133.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 50,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 167.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.