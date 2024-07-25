Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.