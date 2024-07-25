Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vistra were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,202,000. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Down 9.4 %

VST opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

