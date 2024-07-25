Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives $58.45 Average PT from Analysts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.