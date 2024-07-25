Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $510.00

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.49), with a volume of 2385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.47).

Volution Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 463.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 437.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,466.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

