Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $818,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

