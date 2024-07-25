Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

