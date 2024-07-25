W.W. Grainger (GWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $9.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.
W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.0 %
W.W. Grainger stock opened at $932.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $923.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger
In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.
