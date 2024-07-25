W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $932.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $923.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.08.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

