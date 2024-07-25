Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.19. 2,481,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,675,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 339,143 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,839,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,386 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.