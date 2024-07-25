Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.08. 2,818,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 15,687,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

