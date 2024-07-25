Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $86.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $70.81. Approximately 3,103,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 17,234,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $567.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

