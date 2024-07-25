Warburg Pincus LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) insider Warburg Pincus LLC bought 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,193.00.
Docebo Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$52.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.29. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of C$46.00 and a one year high of C$76.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Docebo Company Profile
