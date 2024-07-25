Warburg Pincus LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) insider Warburg Pincus LLC bought 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,193.00.

Docebo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$52.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.29. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of C$46.00 and a one year high of C$76.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

