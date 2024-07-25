Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

