Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $133.79, but opened at $124.19. Weatherford International shares last traded at $124.15, with a volume of 327,041 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFRD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Weatherford International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.99.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.