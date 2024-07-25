Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Weave Communications worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 808,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $692.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

