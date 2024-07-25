Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $41.54. Webster Financial shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 684,399 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

