West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $13.02 Per Share (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.89. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.65. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
Shares of WFG stock opened at C$109.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$88.61 and a one year high of C$121.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 2.09.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.