West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.43. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $89.57.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

