Western Digital (WDC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2024 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2024 – Western Digital had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $595,369,000 after purchasing an additional 206,756 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $150,958,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

