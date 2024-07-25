Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

WES opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

