WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company's stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of WRK opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. WestRock has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,662,000 after purchasing an additional 103,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,176,000 after purchasing an additional 970,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $198,063,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,305,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

