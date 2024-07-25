Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.000 EPS.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.24. 516,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,105. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

