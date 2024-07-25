Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,846.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,846 ($36.81) and last traded at GBX 2,859.07 ($36.98), with a volume of 944015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,856 ($36.94).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.32) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($54.32) to GBX 4,000 ($51.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($40.38).

Whitbread Trading Down 1.8 %

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,780.63, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,963.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,201.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.81) per share. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($38.26), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($209,493.12). In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.85) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,966.37). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($38.26), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($209,493.12). 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

