Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $225,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 61,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

