William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $885.86 million, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

