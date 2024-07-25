Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,361.73

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,361.73 ($17.61) and last traded at GBX 1,361.73 ($17.61), with a volume of 111409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,404 ($18.16).
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,461.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.04. The company has a market capitalization of £25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.71 and a beta of 0.75.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
