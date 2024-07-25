Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workiva
Workiva Trading Down 0.8 %
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 58.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after acquiring an additional 234,255 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 21.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $16,180,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.