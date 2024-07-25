Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Get Workiva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workiva

Workiva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WK opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58. Workiva has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 58.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after acquiring an additional 234,255 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 21.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $16,180,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.