WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.17.

WSP Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$174.39 and a 1-year high of C$230.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

