WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$249.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$237.17.

WSP Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$211.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$210.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

