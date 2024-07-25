Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY24 guidance at $1.61-$1.76 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
