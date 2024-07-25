Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Financial Survey

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $9.84 million 0.06 -$62.06 million N/A N/A Xometry $463.41 million 1.49 -$67.47 million ($1.36) -10.98

This table compares Micromobility.com and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Micromobility.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Micromobility.com and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 1 2 4 0 2.43

Xometry has a consensus price target of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Xometry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -378.85% N/A -208.01% Xometry -13.68% -15.90% -7.54%

Summary

Xometry beats Micromobility.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

