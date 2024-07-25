Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.99

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 207917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 54,315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 778,697.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 327,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,549,000.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

