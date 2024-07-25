Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 3.3 %

YRD opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $405.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $190.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Yiren Digital



Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

