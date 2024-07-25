Yü Group (LON:YU) Shares Down 13.8%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,605 ($20.76) and last traded at GBX 1,630 ($21.08). Approximately 250,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,890 ($24.44).

Yü Group Stock Down 13.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,724.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,552.03. The firm has a market cap of £273.35 million, a P/E ratio of 964.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Rawson sold 27,404 shares of Yü Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($22.81), for a total transaction of £483,406.56 ($625,202.48). Insiders own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Yü Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

