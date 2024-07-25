Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.31.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $176.21 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $182.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29. The stock has a market cap of $311.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

