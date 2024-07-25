Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,703,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,236,441.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,746 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,249. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

