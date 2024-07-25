Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 23.2 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,121,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

