Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.90. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,966,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,726,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

